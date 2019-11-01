Cold temps continue through the start of November

Temperatures started off mild this month, in fact, the first day of October we were still in summer mode with temperatures in the middle 70's. Today our high was around 36° which is a 40° drop in temperature over the last four weeks.

Unfortunately, by the end of the month our temperatures plummeted. The last day of October saw a high of only 32° and a low of 17°. That's over 20° cooler than the average high. The past four weeks averaged around 3.2° below average, however, if you just take the last ten days, our temperatures have averaged almost 9° below normal.

Long range models are projecting temperatures to stay cold through the upcoming week. This is because of an unusual steep dip in our jet stream, which is allowing for cold Canadian air to move south.There are no signs of this pattern letting up anytime soon, so keep the winter jackets handy.