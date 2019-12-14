Colder temps arrive today with clearing skies

Tonight the skies will clear and the winds will become calm, this will pave the way for rapid cooling overnight. Low temperatures will fall to the single digits in parts of the viewing area.

Sunday expect bright blue skies through the entire day as high pressure will dominate. The clouds will increase Monday as a passing storm system to our south could bring a few snow flurries/snow showers to counties along the Illinois border. The models are coming into pretty good agreement that this storm is going to miss us which is good news for those of you doing any early holiday travel.

A prolonged stretch of sunny weather is expected starting on Tuesday and lasting through the end of the week as another high pressure system will sit over the Midwest.

Temperatures will be around normal through Tuesday before a rapid warmup near the end of next week.