Coldest start to November on record in Madison

This month should be renamed Novem-BRRR.

This has been the coldest start to the month of November on record in Madison. The average temperature November 1-18 has been 27.8 degrees. The normal average temperature for that time period is 39.2 degrees.

Every day so far this month has recorded a high temperature below average.

If November ended on Monday, November 18, this November would go down as the 5th coldest November on record in Madison.

If average temperatures are recorded the rest of the month, this November will be one of the top 10 coldest Novembers on record.

This November cold snap might be coming to an end, though. The first 'warm' stretch of weather this month will arrive midweek.

High temperatures will be above average for the first time this month on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

The first 'warm' stretch of November will arrive midweek. Temperatures will be above average for the first time this month on Wednesday and Thursday. Another cold blast will arrive by the end of the work week.



The temperature outlook for the end of November and into early December favors near average temperatures. The average high on November 30 is 36 degrees and the average low is 22 degrees.