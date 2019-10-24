Coldest temperatures of the fall season by Friday morning

A week away from Halloween and it's a reminder that colder temperatures are the new normal. The coldest night of the fall season so far is expected Thursday night into Friday. A frost and hard freeze is likely as temperatures dip down into the middle and upper 20s for most locations.

While the growing season has officially ended across Wisconsin, it is a reminder to bring in any plants that may have survived this long and that you are looking to hang on to through the winter season.

It's not our only chance of chilly temperatures. The next week will feature several more opportunities for temperatures at or below freezing. This also means as precipitation moves in our direction next week, a mix of rain and snow could be possible.

