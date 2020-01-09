Collaboration creates first Harley-Davidson Edition GMC pickup in history

Harley-Davidson is going from motorcycles to pickup trucks.

The company partnered with Tuscany Motor Company to create the limited-edition GMC Sierra truck. It will have more than five dozen components that make the truck distinctly Harley-Davidson.

“We created a fantastic truck worthy of the Harley-Davidson name,” said Jeff Burttschell, Vice President of Tuscany Motor Company. “For the first time in history, it will be possible to rumble down the road in a V8 powered Harley-Davidson edition GMC truck.”

The styling of the truck was inspired by the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy model.

The Harley-Davidson components include branded 22-inch milled aluminum wheels, a custom tuned exhaust with Harley-Davidson exclusive solid billet aluminum tips, stainless steel Harley-Davidson gauges, billet pedals, two-tone diamond stitched and perforated custom leather seating surfaces, and official numbered Harley-Davidson center console badge.

Only 250 of the Harley-Branded Davidson trucks will be available through authorized dealers. It will be available for delivery beginning Feb. 2020.

