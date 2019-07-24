College student unearths 65 million-year-old Triceratops skull

A college student made the discovery of a lifetime on a recent paleontology dig when he unearthed a partial Triceratops skull.

Harrison Duran, a fifth-year biology student at the University of California, Merced, uncovered the 65 million-year-old skull in the badlands of North Dakota.

"I can't quite express my excitement in that moment when we uncovered the skull," Duran said in a news release from the school on Wednesday. "I've been obsessed with dinosaurs since I was a kid, so it was a pretty big deal."

North Dakota is part of the Hell Creek Formation, and this area is a treasure trove for finding fossils. The rock bed formation spans four states -- Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming. Fossils date to the late Cretaceous period, 65 million to 70 million years ago, and were discovered in 1902 by paleontologist Barnum Brown.

Knowing the history of the area, Duran set out on a two-week dig accompanied by Michael Kjelland, an experienced excavator and professor at Mayville State University in North Dakota. The two met previously at a conference and became fast friends as they bonded over their passion for dinos.

"I have been going out to the badlands for years off and on, but to this particular site it was the first time," Kjelland told CNN. Last year, he found another Triceratops skull around the same area that is currently being excavated.

They started their dig on June 1 chiseling away at the rock and dirt in hopes of finding some treasure. By the fourth day, Duran struck gold.

The fossil was found upside down with the base of its left horn partially exposed, surrounded by plant fossils also from the Cretaceous era.

"It is wonderful that we found fossilized wood and tree leaves right around, and even under, the skull," said Duran. "It gives us a more complete picture of the environment at the time."

They named the dinosaur Alice, after the landowner.