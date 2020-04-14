College students use 3D printers to make PPE

Through the combination of design and 3D printing, two college seniors are filling the need of personal protective equipment (PPE) for medical and care facility workers in the Madison area.

University of Wisconsin- Platteville student, Andrew Kaiser and Middleton native, Alex Kushner are making face shield visors, face shields and ear protectors.

Kaiser and Kushner don't know each other. They are only connected by a shared interest in helping the people on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Tuesday evening, Kaiser has donated about 160 face shield visors to health care workers affiliated with St. Mary’s Hospital (SSM Health), nursing homes, and a group that works with HIV/AIDS patients.

"There have definitely been times when this was a little bit overwhelming, but seeing the degree of need in communities here was humbling to say the very least," Kaiser said.

Kaiser said the combination of his mother's outreach on Facebook and his father's assistance with the equipment set up has made his output and donations of the face shield visors a success.

Kaiser hopes to make somewhere between 130-170 visors by Saturday.

Kushner goes to school in Cleveland, but during his time home, he’s designed and built his own 3D printers.

When he initially posted for PPE requests on Facebook, Kaiser said he received more than 200 responses.

"I felt a little in-over-my-head, but then I took a step back and realized that doing something, even if it's not the best you can be doing, doing anything is better than nothing," Kushner said

As of this week, Kushner has donated about 250 face shields and more than 75 ear protectors to health care employees and smaller local groups, like Porchlight homeless shelter in Madison. Kushner said he plans to donate around 500 more PPE over the next 2-3 weeks.