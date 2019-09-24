Cologuard Classic extended five years

The Cologuard Classic in Arizona will continue through the 2025 season.

Exact Sciences, the makers of Cologuard, The First Tee of Tucson, and the Tucson Conquistadores announced the extension on Tuesday.

The Cologuard Classic is held annually at the Omni Tucson National Resort. It features a 78-player field competing for a $1.7 million purse with $255,000 and 255 Charles Schwab Cup points for the winner. Tournament proceeds support colon cancer awareness and Tucson youth sports.

“The Cologuard Classic has proven to be a significant platform to help raise awareness of colorectal cancer and to drive the vital importance of early detection,” said Mark Stenhouse, President, Cologuard at Exact Sciences. “We are proud to continue our title sponsorship with PGA TOUR Champions and look forward to the many opportunities the Cologuard Classic will bring to the great city of Tucson.”

The 2020 Cologuard Classic returns to Omni Tucson National the week of February 23 – March 1. PGA TOUR Champions players, including Cologuard ambassador Jerry Kelly, are pledging to get screened for colon cancer.

Exact Sciences is based in Madison.

On Monday, the company announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the expansion of its colorectal cancer screening test, Cologuard, to people between the ages of 45 and 49. The test was previously only approved for adults 50 years or older.

Colorectal cancer is considered the most preventable, yet least prevented form of cancer, and is the second deadliest cancer in the U.S. Between 2004 and 2015, health care providers diagnosed more than 130,000 cases of colorectal cancer in Americans under age 50.

Cologuard is a stool DNA-based colorectal cancer screening test for average-risk individuals. It uses a biomarker panel which analyzes a person’s stool sample for 10 DNA markers, as well as blood in the stool. It is available to appropriate patients through their health care provider.