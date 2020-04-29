Colorado man wins $1M Lottery jackpot twice on same day

A Colorado man has hit the jackpot twice after playing the same numbers for 30 years.

KUSA-TV reported that Colorado Lottery officials identified “Joe B.” as the winner of two $1 million Powerball jackpots on March 25.

He claimed the winnings on Friday.

Officials say the winning tickets were sold on Lake Avenue in Pueblo at two different stores, about a mile apart.

Communications Director Meghan Dougherty says “Joe B.” bought one ticket in the morning and the other in the evening.

The Colorado Lottery received approval earlier this month to process winning tickets worth $10,000 or more at a touch-free, drive-thru claims office amid the coronavirus pandemic.