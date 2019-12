The Columbia County 911 system will be offline on Tuesday, Dec. 3 for upgrades. Residents will still be able to call 911, but the Marquette County 911 Center will answer them and forward the calls to Columbia County authorities.

From 7 – 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 3 Columbia County will only be taking emergency calls.

The Sheriff’s Office will post to Facebook when their 911 center is back up and running.