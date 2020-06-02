Columbia Co. Sheriff: 57 incidents of trees toppling onto homes, roads and power lines

Crews worked to clear a total of 57 incidents where trees were knocked to the ground and blocked roadways, toppled onto homes and downed power lines in Columbia County after severe thunderstorms rolled through Tuesday night.

While the Columbia County Sheriff's Office says some of those incidents involve "extensive damage," there are no reports of anyone getting injured.

Sheriff Roger Brandner explained in a press release just after 11 p.m. that utility companies are working to restore power to homes in the county.

According to Alliant Energy's outage map, there are around 7,433 customers without power, as of 11 p.m.

Residents should also be careful of downed trees, branches and other debris while driving on roadways, especially near crests of hills and blind corners, the sheriff says.