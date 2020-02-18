Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office searching for escaped inmate

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 32-year-old inmate who did not return from work early Wednesday morning.

Brandon Shearer was expected to return to return around 3 a.m., but has not, the Sheriff's Office explained. His last reported address was W10445 State Road 16, Lot #36, in Portage.

Shearer is reportedly serving 360-day and 180-day sentences on a variety of charges, including mistreating animals, battery, strangulation and suffocation, and domestic abuse. He was scheduled for release on Jan. 15, 2021.

Anyone with information on Shearer's whereabouts is asked to call the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 608-742-4166.