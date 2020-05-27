Columbia Co. duo arrested after law finds 'large' quantities of drugs, cash and firearms

A Columbia County man and woman are behind bars after officers found large amounts of drugs at a home in the Village of Pardeeville Monday.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says Tiffany Manthey, 32, and Joshua Luckey, 32, were taken into custody after officers used a search warrant for suspected drug trafficking.

Inside the home, the Sheriff's Office says law enforcement found large amounts of 'various types' of controlled substances, packaging material, firearms and cash. The Office did not specify what drugs were confiscated.

Manthey and Luckey were arrested for the following offenses:

• Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place

• Neglecting a Child (two counts)

• Manufacture/Deliver THC

• Possession with Intent to Deliver THC

• Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine

• Possession with Intent to Deliver MDMA

• Possession with Intent to Deliver Schedule II Narcotics (two counts)

• Possession with Intent to Deliver Schedule IV (two counts)

• Possession of a Narcotic drug (two counts)

• Possession of a Scheduled Controlled Substance (other than I or II)

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Both are in custody at the Columbia County Jail awaiting court.