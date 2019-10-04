Columbia Co. authorities ask public for help in Leeds homicide

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information relating to a homicide in the Town of Leeds on Sept. 27.

Last weekend the Sheriff's Office identified 35-year-old Keith Wolf of Poynette who was shot and killed at his home on Bradly Road around 9:30 p.m. Law enforcement later found his wife and a child hiding in the basement.

On Friday the Sheriff’s Office asked the public in a release if they saw anyone while traveling on Bradley Road between CTH N and Highway 60 on Sept. 27 between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Investigators want to know if you saw anything – including people walking on roadways, suspicious vehicles parked or any vehicle driving in that area.

The Sheriff’s Office is also looking to speak to the person driving a light-colored SUV or truck with a loud exhaust on Bradley Road the night of the homicide.

“It is believed the victim in this homicide was targeted. There is no evidence or information at this time to suggest that this was a random attack,” Sheriff Brandner said in the release.

“The public should remain vigilant at all times and will continue to see law enforcement active in the community as this investigation continues,” the Sheriff said.

If you know anything about this incident you are asked to contact the Crime Stoppers line at 1-800-293-8477 or Detective Sergeant Tim Schultz at 608-742-4166 ext. 3324.

