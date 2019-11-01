Columbia Co. corrections guard arrested for using excessive force

A corrections guard with the Columbia Correctional Institution is behind bars for allegedly using excessive force with an inmate.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office said 31-year-old Andrew Jezuit of Baraboo is in the Columbia County Jail, facing one count of misconduct in public office - acting with excess authority.

Deputies said staff from the Department of Corrections, Columbia Correctional Institution, reported that Jezuit was involved in possible misconduct and excessive force inside the prison.

Detectives from the sheriff's office conducted an investigation that led to Jezuit's arrest. He is awaiting his initial court appearance.