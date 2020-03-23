Columbia Co. declares emergency, suspends nonessential services

Updated: Mon 5:57 PM, Mar 23, 2020

COLUMBIA CO., Wis. (WMTV) -- The Columbia County Board of Supervisors issued a Declaration of Emergency, aimed at preventing the further spread of COVID-19.

In a release Monday, Columbia County said it will temporarily suspend nonessential services. Officials said public access to most county facilities will be closed to walk-in or counter services.

Limited appointments may be available on a case-by-case basis, and limited staff will be available to answer phones and email inquiries.

The Sheriff's Office and all emergency services will remain in full operation.

