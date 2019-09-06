Columbia Co. man arrested after faking his own kidnapping

A Montello man is behind bars after faking his own kidnapping in Columbia County Wednesday.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were contacted by a woman who said her husband told her he had been kidnapped.

The husband, Darrel Moll, said he was zip tied to a chair at his place of employment in the Town of Pacific.

At the business, deputies found Moll’s truck parked outside and yelling coming from inside the building.

Inside, they found Moll zip tied to a chair. Moll told deputies that he had been knocked unconscious from behind, and awoke minutes later restrained to the chair.

Moll also told deputies that a suspect forced him to call his wife to tell her to comply with his demands, or he would be killed by the suspect.

However, in their investigation deputies found no evidence that Moll had been kidnapped. In fact, during a follow-up interview, Moll admitted that he in fact had fabricated the entire story and zip tied himself to the chair.

Moll, 45, was arrested by the sheriff’s office and booked in the Columbia County Jail on charges of Obstructing an Officer and Unlawful Use of a Telephone.