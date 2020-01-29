Columbia Co. man gets life sentence for killing wife in Portage hotel parking lot

A judge has sentenced a Wisconsin man to life in prison for shooting and killing his wife in Columbia County.

Kevin Krueger, 55, of Friesland, pleaded guilty last year to first-degree intentional homicide for killing his wife at the Ridge Motor Inn in Portage in February of 2016.

On Wednesday, a Columbia County Court judge sentenced Krueger to life in prison; however, he may apply for extended supervision in 16 years.

During the trial, Krueger had waived his right to an attorney, and appeared in court alone. He originally pleaded guilty by reason of mental illness.