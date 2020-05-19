Columbia Co. nursing home allegedly receives expired COVID-19 tests

A nursing home in Wyocena, Columbia County says a large portion of COVID-19 tests they received are 'expired.'

The Columbia Health Care Center wrote in a letter to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services that the majority of tests it sent to the care center had an "expiration date" of April 2020, making the tests over a month expired.

"I have to say it is very upsetting that we are told to test and then are provided expired supplies. I guess it validates the priority Long Term Care has been throughout the entire pandemic," Director of Nursing Janelle Zacho wrote to the DHS leadership in the letter, which NBC15 News acquired.

However, Zacho forwarded an email from DHS addressed to Zacho shortly after to NBC15 News. In it, the DHS says that it was the tests' manufacture date that had passed, not the expiration date.

"As an initial point of clarification, this is the manufacture date. It is not an expiration date," Deputy Administrator Shari Klessig wrote.

The Wisconsin DHS did not immediately respond to NBC15 News' request for comment.

Zacho adds it was the NaCl (salt) vials in the test kits that had expired, and adds that if she had expired products in her facility, she "would be given a citation."

Going forward, Zacho says that residents at the Columbia Health Care Center will not be tested if they continue to receive unusable tests. Otherwise, "I consider it abusive," according to Zacho.

Zacho also calls DHS to reveal what process the department uses to monitor medical equipment, including tests.

"I’ll be awaiting answers in writing. In the interim there will be no further testing at my facility," Zacho concludes.