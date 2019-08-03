Columbia Co. officials look for suspects in brush fire

Officials in Columbia County are searching for suspects in connection with a brush fire.

A call came in at about 11:08 Saturday morning about the fire, located at the French’s Creek Wildlife Area. It happened along Fox River Road near County Highway CM in the township of Fort Winnebago.

Some people were fishing in the area, when they noticed fireworks going off behind them. They later noticed a fire had broken out in a dry brush area, near the parking lot. The fire was about half the size of a football field.

Fire officials were able to put out the fire without any injuries or damage to the facilities at French’s Creek.

Shortly before the fire, witnesses noted a vehicle in the parking lot. It is described as being similar to a black Honda Accord 4 door with “Easton Motors” on the truck. The vehicle had several flat brim baseball caps lying in the back window and Wisconsin license plates.

Officials say two white male suspects, about 25-years-old, were spotted in the area before the fire.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Portage Fire Department, Divine Savior EMS, and Poynette Ranger.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Columbia County Crime Stoppers at (800) 293-8477.

