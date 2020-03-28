Columbia Co. river levels to rise

Rivers in Columbia County are predicted to see their water levels rise, according to the Columbia County Emergency Management Office on Saturday afternoon.

Currently the Wisconsin River is at 16.42’ and the National Weather Service is predicting it to rise to 17.9’ by Wednesday, April 1.

The Baraboo River is at 11.36’, below action stage of 14.0’ and predicted to rise to 15.8’ which is in minor stage. The Crawfish River is at 12.19, below action stage of 15.0’ while the Fox River is at 7.84’, below action stage of 8.5’, according to the Columbia County Emergency Management Office

Depending on any future rainfall, these levels could change very quickly. With the soils so saturated there is still no place for the water to go. Now is the time to make sure that you move items to higher ground inside and out, according to the Columbia County Emergency Management Office

Conditions can change quickly. People who live in low-lying areas or along the any river are encouraged to take appropriate actions and to monitor the river levels for any changes.

Monitor the river levels by clicking on the following link to the National Weather Service Website River Gauge here.

Flooded roads, roads with compromised culverts, and bridges are signed and barricaded as needed.

Please heed the warning and DO NOT DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES.

If you have not signed up to NIXLE (an emergency messaging system used by Columbia County), now is the time to do it. Text your zip code to 888-777. If an emergency message is sent out to your area, you will then receive it on your cell phone. This is an opt in program only.

TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN! Do not attempt to drive through standing water on a road because as little as 6 inches of moving water can sweep a car off the road.