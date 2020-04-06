Columbia Co. deputies arrest woman for OWI and violating state health order

Columbia County deputies arrested a Wisconsin woman for her fourth OWI on Monday in the town of Dekorra. Officials also tentatively charged her for violating the "Safer at Home" order.

Deputies arrested 53-year-old Jacqueline Worden of Briggsville during a traffic stop on I-39/90 around 1:13 a.m.

Worden was booked into the Columbia County Jail on tentative charges of operating with a restricted controlled substance - fourth offense, possession of marijuana - second or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of a state health order.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office urges everyone to voluntarily comply with the "Safer at Home" public health order.

"We will continue to investigate and take enforcement action on blatant and defiant violations that put the greater community at risk," said Sheriff Roger Brandner.

