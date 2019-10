A woman is behind bars after delivering heroin that caused an overdose death in Columbia County last spring.

The Sheriff’s Office says Abidaughn A. Henn, 36 of of rural Poynette, was arrested for delivering heroin to a 34-year-old woman from Pardeeville in March of 2019.

Following an extensive investigation, Henn was arrested for Delivery of Heroin and 1st Degree Reckless Homicide.