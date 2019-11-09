Columbia Correctional Institution on lockdown after staff assault

The Columbia Correctional Institution is under a lockdown after a staff assault on Friday. This marks the third staff assault incident at CCI in the past few weeks.

The lockdown will be in effect until the Department of Corrections believes it is safe to lift.

In an email statement to NBC15 News, Department of Corrections staff wrote, “The Department of Corrections continues to hold the safety and security of our staff, those in our facilities, and the public as top priorities. Through the lockdown, CCI staff remain committed to serving the State of Wisconsin and their communities and their tireless work should be commended.

“As CCI and DOC staff are working with law enforcement on their investigation, and working to conduct our own investigation, no other details surrounding the assault are able to be shared at this time."

No word yet on how many people were hurt, or how severe their injuries were.

