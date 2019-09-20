Lt. Wayne Smith appointed as Lodi Police Chief

Lieutenant Wayne Smith with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office was appointed as Lodi's new Chief of Police after serving as interim chief.

The announcement was made Friday morning.

Smith served as interim Chief of Police for Lodi beginning in mid-May after the former chief, Scott Klicko, resigned.

“With ease and command, Lt. Smith stepped into the leadership role and with the wealth of experience that he brings, we are confident that he is the right choice as Police Chief for the City of Lodi,” said Bill Statz, President of the Lodi Police Commission.

Smith has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience, primarily working with the Columbia County Sheriff's Department.