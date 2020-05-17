Columbus Pick ‘N Save closed following grease fire

The Pick ‘N Save grocery store in Columbus was closed on Sunday following a grease fire the day prior.

Lt. Jerrod Fox with the Columbus Fire Department says crews were called to the store on Dix Street around 5:55 p.m. Saturday for a small fire in the deli area.

Firefighters found a fire contained to the fryer area of the deli department and used foam to extinguish the flames.

Fox says the fire did not extend to other areas of the building, and there was no building damage.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters remained on scene for three hours to ventilate smoke from the building.

Fox says a deep fryer was damaged during the fire. He adds the employees did an excellent job moving objects away from the fire to keep damage to a minimum.