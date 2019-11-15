Columbus Police: Woman steals hundreds of dollars worth of facial cream

A surveillance camera captured a woman stealing a large amount of Olay Regenerist facial cream and other health care items on three separate occasions, according to the Columbus Police Department.

Police Chief Dennis Weiner said the thefts from a local grocery store total more than $745. The incidents occurred on Apr. 25, Sept. 13, and most recently, Nov. 12.

Weiner said she places the items in two large purses she has in her cart, returns her cart, and then walks to her car. She is in a late 1990s or early 2000s smaller white or silver Ford or Mercury four-door sedan.

People with information on this woman or her vehicle should contact the Columbus Police Dept. at 920-623-5919.