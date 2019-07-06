Columbus Police investigate after 911 report of stabbing

The Columbus Police Department is investigating after a 911 call for a stabbing at a home leads to a false report.

Chief Dennis Weiner tells NBC15 at 7:34 on Saturday morning, officers and EMS were dispatched to a home on West Mill Street.

According to Columbus Police, the male caller said he was suicidal and had just stabbed his wife at the West Mill residence.

Officers were only a few blocks away when the call came in and responded within minutes to the address provided.

When responding agencies arrived, they found no one at the address injured or anyone there who had even dialed 911.

At this time, there was no stabbing situation or domestic violence incident of any kind.

The Columbus Police Department is working to pinpoint the exact location the man called from and investigate further into what happened.