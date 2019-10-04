Columbus man charged for hiding camera in bathroom, recording victims undress, take showers

A Columbus man was charged for hiding a camera in his bathroom and recording guests using the toilet, undressing and showering without their knowledge.

Columbus Police say the victims include a 13-year-old girl.

Jeremy S. Johnson, 45, was charged in Columbia County Circuit Court Thursday with three felonies and one misdemeanor.

Charges include Capturing an Intimate Representation, Victim Under 18 years of age, Capture an Intimate Representation and two counts Invasion of Privacy.

Police were able to confirm the report and view recordings before to executing the search warrant and arresting Johnson.

