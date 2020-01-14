Columbus police looking for armed robbery suspect

The Columbus Police Department is searching for an armed robbery suspect from Monday night.

The Columbus Police Department arrived at the Cenex Gas Station at 501 Park Ave. for a report of an armed robbery at 10:20 p.m., according to the police department.

It was reported that a man had forced his way into the store after closing. He was last seen wearing a dark blue full zip-up hoodie, dark colored pants and a stocking cap.

The man was reported to have displayed a handgun, making threats to the clerk if she were to call law enforcement. He then fled south from the gas station in the direction of Kiwanis Park.

The suspect fled with an unknown amount of money in a green bank bag. A K9 track was attempted with a Portage Police K9, however the the track was unsuccessful in finding the suspect, according to the Columbus Police Department.

The Columbus Police Department is asking that anyone with information or potential video footage of the suspect contact Sergeant Mark Creighton at 920-623-5919. Anyone with information can also contact Columbia County Crime Stoppers at 800-293-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

The Columbus Police Department was assisted by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Portage Police Department.