Columbus voters OK $30M in upgrades to school facilities

Voters in Columbus, Wis. have passed a referendum 1,879 - 1,095 Monday for $30 million in upgrades to school district facilities.

In the April referendum, the Columbus School District asked for a series of upgrades. Those include:

- Make additions to the elementary school, including a secure entrance, more classrooms, a new kitchen and a two-court gym, as well as renovations to bring 3rd, 4th and 5th grade classes back to the elementary school.

- Fix what the district calls aging infrastructure across the elementary, middle and high schools, including upgraded ADA accessibility, plumbing, heating/ventilation and electrical.

- Add and renovate the high school's facilities for shop class, art, band/choir, library, kitchen and health.

- Purchase land for future development of a new school or outdoor facilities for recreation.