Comic actor Fred Willard dies at 86

Fred Willard, a comic actor considered by many a master of the mockumentary genre, died Friday at age 86.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share the news my father passed away very peacefully last night at the fantastic age of 86 years old," Hope Willard tweeted on Saturday. "He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end. We loved him so very much! We will miss him forever."

Willard had recently finished filming the Netflix series “Space Force,” where he played actor Steve Carell’s father. He also completed the run for his Emmy-nominated recurring role on "Modern Family."