Comic book artists create special edition honoring Stoughton's Syttende Mai festival

Two Stoughton artists created a special comic book honoring the city's Syttende Mai festival after it was cancelled.

A year ago, Gary Nauman and Nathan Peterson started working on their comic book series Vidar and Hans. The comics follow the adventures of a Viking and a troll living in Stoughton.

The two planned to unveil the first edition at the Syttende Mai festival. When it was cancelled, they released a quarantine edition on how to celebrate at home.

"Different people have different favorite panels of the comic book and that kind of thing, so it was just neat to see how different people resonate with different things that are most dear to them about Syttende Mai," Nauman said.

Nauman said copies of the first edition of Vidar and Hans are at the printer. He will be receiving the printed copies ahead of Memorial Day and will start sending them out.

"Vidar and Hans are seeking their place, seeking what they should do in life, seeking their purpose. Everybody has things that they aspire to...but what is it that helps us to step forward and do we appreciate where we are as we're going on that journey," Nauman said of the series.

Nauman and Peterson have planned for about eight to 10 comic books in the series.