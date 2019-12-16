Coming up roses: UW launches Rose Bowl website

Badger fans don’t need a ticket to take in the Rose Bowl experience. A new UW-Madison website can take fans to Southern California virtually.

The university announced the new website on Monday. Officials say Wisconsin fans have earned the reputation for traveling to the Rose Bowl in large numbers, transforming the Pasadena-area into “Camp Randall West.”

Officials say communications staff will be on the ground to cover the 2020 Rose Bowl and beyond. Photos and videos of the parade, pep rally at LA Live and other fan experiences will be posted to the website as the Badgers take on the Oregon Ducks on Jan. 1.

The game will be Wisconsin’s tenth Rose Bowl appearance. The Badgers’ last Rose Bowl victory was in 2000.