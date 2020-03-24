Commissioners continue search for next Madison police chief

The coronavirus may have stopped public listening sessions on who will be the next Madison Chief of Police, but the commissioners are switching to electronic methods to get community input instead.

The Board of Police and Fire Commissioners announced Tuesday they are continuing their search for the next head of the Madison Police Department.

So far the board has held multiple working sessions on the appointment process. Initially, there were four public listening sessions to take place in March and April, but COVID-19 forced them to change plans.

They ask written statements on what the Board should look for in the next Chief of Police. Those comments can be submitted to the following e-mail address: PoliceChiefSearch@cityofmadison.com

The Board will also be getting input from city employees and members of various organizations.

An outside search firm will also supplement the Board’s work. There are two firms considered finalists to help assist in the police chief search.

In the interim, Acting Chief Victor Wahl continues to lead the Madison Police Department. Former Police Chief Mike Koval stepped down from his position Sept. 30.