Committee denies petition for cell tower near Devil's Lake

The Sauk County Land Resources and Environment Committee denied the petition for adding a cell phone tower by Devil's Lake.

Officials said the decision was based on findings presented to the committee today.

“No one comes in favor of cell towers, but everybody uses cell towers, Jason Weid, Bug Tussel Wireless representative said.

The cell company, Bug Tussel Wireless, said the pole would have been 180 ft., which is smaller than a typical cell phone tower. They explained it would look like a flag pole and their main concern was improving cell service for safety reasons.

Community members who were against the proposal took the stand at the meeting citing health concerns caused by radiation. They also mentioned a decrease in property value if the tower was installed.

"I think they made a pretty strong statement that this is beyond aesthetics. You're moving into a historical perspective that this a preservation of nature and peace and quiet and they felt this flew in the face of that," Todd Persche, Baraboo Range Preservation Association Executive Director said.

Bug Tussel Wireless said they are considering appealing the decision.

