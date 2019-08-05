Madison Common Council to review Suhr House "demolished by neglect" case

The state of a historic mansion on Langdon Street has the City of Madison's Landmark Commission concerned. Tomorrow, the owner of the historic home, Suhr House, will appeal a decision to the Madison Common Council.

In November of 2016, a City of Madison building inspector told the owner of the Suhr House located at 121 Langdon Street that they needed to make upgrades to the exteriors of the building and the porch. According to a timeline from the City of Madison Preservation Planner Heather Bailey, the Landmarks Commission gave the property owner time to make the changes by August 1, 2019. He missed that deadline which called for the City to rule the property as a Demolition by Neglect. IT means it was failed to be kept up to landmark status and the city can impose fines or even take the property into their possession according to state statutes.

"The property owner negotiated a new deadline of September 1, 2019, because work is now underway and they are making substantial progress at the property," Bailey said.

She says the Landmarks Commission hopes to just get the property up to date and is willing to work with the property owner.

The Madison Common Council will hear about this issue at the meeting on Tuesday.