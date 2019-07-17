Michigan community asked to attend burial of Vietnam veteran with no family

A local funeral home is asking the community to join them for the burial of Wayne Wilson, a Vietnam veteran who has no living relatives.

Wayne Wilson

"Mr. Wayne Wilson was a heroic soldier for our country, becoming wounded in the Vietnam War. Wayne was proud of his country and proud of his city. Every year, Wayne was the first person at Silverbrook Cemetery for the annual Memorial Day Parade," Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services announced.

"Being a veteran, he sacrificed years of his life, could've been his life for our country, and it's the least we can do," Brown Funeral Home intern Drew Mikel said. "... Wilson was an American hero who deserves our respect, even after death. If we could just come out and show him that he is loved, even though he doesn't have family."

Although Wilson has no living relatives, his friends and neighbors reached out to the funeral home to plan this graveside service.

Wilson will be laid to rest on Wednesday, July 17, at 2 p.m. in Silverbrook Cemetery in Niles.

Full military honors will be provided by the U.S. Army and the American Legion Post 51.

"Returning Vietnam vets did not receive the gratitude that today's veterans receive on their discharge, on their coming home, but the military is a brotherhood, and we've all rallied together," post member Larry Money said.

Veteran motorcycle groups have called to join the procession, and other individuals from across the country plan to attend or send flowers.

"For any veteran out there who has passed away, do this for the person," post member Richard Stuart said. "It's something that they have coming and have the right to have as a military family."