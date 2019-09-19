Community becomes more prepared after Paradigm

"It's not just while the higher percentage is in the workplace. It's also high percentage just out in the public. You know there was a yoga studio, a church, there's been a hospital. It's kind of hard to actually narrow it down to a location where it hasn't taken place," Deputy Josalyn Longley, conducts Dane County Sheriffs Office preparedness for active shooter training program, said.

In the 24 hours after the incident at Paradigm happened Longley said the department received 35 requests for active shooter training. In the last year Longley said she's trained more than 17,000 people.

"Many of them leave feeling empowered. Often when we get to the flight portion people will raise their hands and they will say I think of 9/11 I think of that flight let's roll people on that plane did something and that's what community telling us that," Longley said.

The training includes talking about mental scripting, knowing where the exits in the building are, where you could hide and how to fight if that's what the situation comes down to.

Longley also has added the "Stop the Bleed" training program to give people the ability to save lives by using tourniquets. She said it only takes less than three minutes for someone to bleed out.

"We are labeled first responders but we truly know when these events are happening it's the people on scene in that moment who are the first responders are the witnesses are the ones helping with medical injuries are the ones getting out hiding and we could be fighting," Longley said.

People are taking the conversation home with them too. Longley said she encourages parents to open the topic with their kids. "It's all about how you word it," she said. "Don't just ask, 'What would you do if someone walked into church with a gun?' change it to 'Where are the best places to hide if we needed to? Where is the closest exit?' It's all about how you present it," Longley said.

The Dane County Sheriffs Office works with school officers to train teachers and students in active shooter drills. "Kids get it," Longley said.

Active shooter training through the Dane County Sheriffs Office already has businesses signed up into January 2020. Longley said this shows that the community is still engaged in the conversation and it's ongoing.

"I think the mindset is changing. We know that we can't be passive. Your options fight is obviously your last option but it may be your only option. We want people to go home safe everyday when they go to work or things in the community," Longley said.

If you would like to schedule active shooter training at your workplace, school or other organization click here.