Community celebrates Hmong New Year

Community members gathered this weekend to celebrate Hmong New Year.

The 31st annual celebration was held at the YMCA Indoor Sports Center and featured traditional dancing, clothing, and food.

Organizers say the event helps the community share in Hmong culture as well as teach the younger generation to not forget about their culture.

They also say that without the support of the community the event would not be possible.

"This is a community supported event and we want to be able to maintain this event for the future and many years to come,” said event organizer Wa Xeng Vang. “Hopefully by doing this the younger generation sees the importance of it."

Organizers say the event attracts people from all over the Midwest with an estimated two-thousand people attending the event over two days.

