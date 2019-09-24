Community celebrating Verona Road project coming to a close

Verona Road construction has been dragging on for years. Soon there is cause to celebrate as the project nears completion of it's largest portion.

"There has been a lot of patience," Wisconsin Department of Transportation spokesperson, Steve Theisen, said.

Theisen says 70,000 people drive Verona Road/ Highway 151 a day. He says this 7-year project was needed in order to keep up with the growing populations in Dane County.

Nesbit and Fitchrona Road have a roundabout opening next week. By November, the new Verona Road will debut. Traffic will go underneath bridges such as, Williamsburg Way.

The Verona Road Business Coalition is celebrating the end of this portion of the project by hosting a block party. It is free to the public, and the group hopes people will come and join in on the fun.

Cindy Jaggi is on the coalition and says the group was formed to support businesses that struggled, and many did throughout the years with the construction.

"A lot of times the construction is the tipping point," Jaggi said.

She added that many businesses are thankful the road will fully re-open by 2020. The County Road PD still needs to be tweak, once that bridge is complete, the project is officially done.

"Make sure to keep the phones down and your eyes up while driving through these final months of construction," Theisen said.