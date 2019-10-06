Community supports 4-year-old with rare disease

Dozens of family and friends came together today to help a 4-year-old boy with a rare, incurable disease.

Brody Koslowski was diagnosed with Batten's disease, a rare genetic disorder, in May 2019.

For two to three months, Brody's family and friends planned "Brody's Roar," a fundraiser to support the Koslowski family. The name was inspired by Brody's love of dinosaurs.

"He, unfortunately with the disease, has a little bit of a limited vocabulary, but roaring is something that he does, and he does it really well," said Molly Koslowski, Brody's mom.

Dozens of people came out for the fundraiser on Sunday to enjoy ice cream, games and a silent auction, but more importantly, to support a beloved little boy.

"When it's for people you love and a little boy that you love more than life itself, it makes it easy to do," said Theresa Sutfin, one of the organizers and Molly's childhood friend.

The money raised from "Brody's Roar" will go toward helping the Koslowki family pay for Brody's medical bills, traveling for his treatments and anything else he might need.

"I know my husband and I are really humbled by the amount of support we've gotten from everybody. I never could have imagined anything like this. I've seen people that I haven't seen in a really long time, so like I said, it's just been really humbling and overwhelming," Molly said.

