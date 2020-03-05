Community debates whether Madison should close deteriorating golf courses

Golphers are reacting to the potential that Madison's struggling public golf courses close for good.

The community has the chance to debate the issue at a public meeting at Olbrich Botanical Gardens at 6 p.m. Thursday. Madison Parks is hosting the discussion.

Golphers are saying you can see it on the four public courses how they have struggled to sustain themselves.

Across 72 holes at Yahara Hills, Odana Hills, Glenway and Monkna, Madison parks officials say there are flooding issues, deteriorating landscape and old infrastructure.

Officials say in 2018 the city saw a record net loss of more than $800,000.

A task force is now turning to the community to decide the next sustainable step in keeping the parks open.

There are four options currently on the table. They involve closing all or part of the courses.

Sandy Simpson says she has golfed more than twenty years at Madison parks.

“No I don’t want it to close. If Yahara has problems they should close Yahara. But I think they should keep all the courses in Madison, and I don’t know why the parks department neglected it for thirty years. Why did that happen? They neglected the golf courses,” according to Simpson.