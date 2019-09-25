Community discusses pros, cons in vaccination debate at State Capitol

The vaccination debate continues Wednesday at the State Capitol as a non-profit advocacy group hosts an event called ‘Understanding Vaccine Hesitancy.’

Parents and advocates shared their stories about why they should have the ability to opt out of getting vaccines, and why some choose to selectively vaccinate.

"We are here to protect the rights to decline any future vaccines which may be added to the ever-growing schedule of required shots for school entry,” said Jamie Bernander with Wisconsin United for Freedom.

Meanwhile Rep. Gordon Hintz (D - Oshkosh) hosted an informational hearing about immunizations in our state, where doctors detailed recent immunization trends and why vaccinations are important.

"People that have a medical reason they can't be immunized, they may have a religious reason they can't be immunized or they may just choose not to be vaccinated, They benefit solely because there are firewalls around them of people who are immunized,” said Dr. James Conway, a UW Health immunization specialist.

Rep. Hintz released a statement that detailed we need to do all we can to avoid unnecessary outbreaks, and that vaccinations are “a public health issue and not just a parental right.”

