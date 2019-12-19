Community fundraiser supports family of Sub-Zero Group employee

Michael O’Brien was killed earlier this month while working at Sub-Zero Group in Fitchburg.

Michael O'Brien was killed on Dec. 6, 2019 after he was trapped inside a machine at Sub-Zero Group. (Source: Gunderson Funeral Home)

His wife, Theresa, says her husband was a man always willing to help others.

“He was a loving father, husband, and friend,” said O’Brien. “He was always there for anybody that was in need.”

Before his death, O’Brien had spent twenty years with Sub-Zero Group.

“He loved working with the laser,” said his wife. “All of the coworkers and union members have been very supportive.”

The community is taking it a step further and giving back with a fundraiser through Marcos Pizza.

It started on Wednesday at the Maple Grove Location and runs through this Sunday. Customers have to mention the fundraiser for Michael O’Brien while placing an order and 20 percent of the proceeds will be given back to the family.

“People want to help,” said Marcos Pizza District Manager, Zach McLaughlin. “They just stop in and say they want to be a part.”

McLaughlin says in just the first day over 500 pizza orders were placed putting the proceeds at well over $600.

“With this continuing through the weekend, I expect that number to double or maybe even triple,” he added.

The Marcos Pizza team has called in extra employees and asked other locations for supplies to meet all the demand.

“Whatever it is, whatever people need we want to be able to help support that,” McLaughlin added.

O’Brien’s family said they are grateful for that support.

“He was a loving person and was always there to help somebody when they needed it.”

The OSHA investigation will release its findings into the workplace death sometime in early spring.

