Community gardens remain open during pandemic

Madison's mayor said community gardens will remain open during the coronavirus pandemic and Wisconsin's Safer at Home order, but gardeners will need to take extra precautions.

Gardening, both on private land and in community gardens, is an allowed outdoor activity under the order, and community gardens are putting measures into place to protect gardeners' safety, including implementing new essential tasks.

"A new essential task will be ensuring there is a supply of hand-and-tool washing soap at each garden," Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said. "Commonly touched surfaces such as tool shed doors, water spigots, and gates should regularly be sanitized."

Rhodes-Conway said water will be turned on as soon as possible to allow for this cleaning, but until then, common tools should be locked up. Items that cannot be easily cleaned, such as hoses, should also be locked up permanently. All events and work days for garden organizers should be canceled.

The mayor is also asking garden organizers to be understanding, as changes this year are inevitable.

"There may be more empty plots than normal this year, as people avoid the garden due to sickness or the fear of it," Rhodes-Conway said. "There may be a large number of new gardeners, as high unemployment and food insecurity make gardening more attractive....Your gardens will look different than they have in previous years, but safely keeping a community garden open in a time of crisis and uncertainty is an important community service."

Gardeners should still practice physical distancing, keeping 6 feet away from people they do not live with. People should not go to community gardens or other park spaces if they or someone in their family feels sick.

CLICK HERE if you are interested in signing up for a community garden plot, or if you are looking for gardening advice and more detailed safety recommendations.