Community input begins for next Beloit fire chief

The Beloit Police and Fire Commission is looking for the community's input as the search for the next chief of the City of Beloit Fire Department.

The commission announced on Tuesday an online survey can be taken by Nov. 10.

Officials are asking the community the character and traits the new chief should possess as well as the opportunities and challenges the next chief may be faced when assuming the position.

A public meeting with the firm leading the nationwide fire chief search, Gov Hr, will take place at 6 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Beloit Public Library.

The former fire chief, Brad Liggett became fire chief in Freeport, Illinois in July.

