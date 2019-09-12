Community meets for 2nd time to discuss basing F-35s at Truax Field

At least 600 people gathered at the Alliant Energy Center to discuss whether or not F-35s should be based at Truax Field in Madison.

It was the second such meeting, in which Wisconsin National Guard officials presented their plan to the community.

Supporters wore blue hats and expressed the positive economic impact of bringing F-35s to the area.

Truax Field neighbors were also present, some expressing their concerns about the noise they anticipate hearing in their homes and classrooms.

Some of those opponents gathered in protest before the formal presentation began.

All the comments made at the meeting, written and verbal, are being collected to help with the final environmental impact statement, set to be published in January 2020.

You have until the 27th to submit a comment online.

