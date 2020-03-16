Community offers helping hands amid Coronavirus concern

As Coronavirus cases grow in our state, community members are going the extra mile to support those in need by putting together COVID-19 kits.

Madison church members are aiming to spread kindness in the midst of uncertainty.

The kits have everything from canned foods to toilet paper. Organizers said they want to give people in need one less thing to worry about.

“Our mission at the church is to connect people with God and each other, so community-centric,” Stephen Feith, Madison Church Pastor.

Since Madison Church opened its doors six years ago, Feith stressed a helping hand can go a long way.

“A little bit of effort can make a big impact,” he said.

Church members came up with the idea to make COVID-19 kits packed with daily essentials and peace of mind.

“Get together with a few of our volunteers, go out to the store and by a bunch of stuff, some of the stuff they tell us to buy and stock up on,” he Feith said.

The bags were filled with canned goods, granola bars and the hottest commodity lately: toilet paper.

He said schools closing and job shut-downs can lead to food insecurity.

“What we’re able to do is provide some comfort with some food, toilet paper and some things to say ‘hey we see you, we know this is going on, but we see you,’” he said.

Volunteers said pitching in to help was a no-brainer.

“It’s important that we step into that role and reach out to those who are not as privileged as we are,” Rebecca Swartz, Madison Church Volunteer said.

“I want to give back and help those who need it,” Jud Ochogi, Madison Church Volunteer said.

Feith said he wants to fight Coronavirus uncertainty and fear with kindness, hoping these bags can give community members a little less stress to carry.

“This is one of those things where when part of the community hurts, we all hurt. We absolutely can and absolutely will get through this together,” he said.

Organizers said they will try to continue to make Covid-kits as long as there’s a need in the community.

