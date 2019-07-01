Community organization poised to get $120,000 to work with youth in southwest Madison

The Madison Common Council is getting ready to approve up to $120,000 to a southwest Madison-based organization.

Tutankhamun "Coach" Assad started The Mellowhood Foundation in 2014 to strengthen communities in the Meadowood area.

"We must raise the level of respect and engagement in the community," he said.

Now, The Mellowhood Foundation is poised to receive up to $120,000 from the city of Madison to implement a program they call "People on Premises."

"Thirty or 40 years ago in America, a child couldn't walk anywhere and disrupt something without somebody in power to put that child in check. We're basically bringing the families back to communities," Assad said of the program.

"People on Premises" would train neighborhood adults in communication and de-escalation as it relates to local youth and help them get youth more involved in the community. The program would focus on certain areas like the strip mall on Raymond Rd., the Meadowridge Library and the Orchard Ridge Elementary School.

"We want to provide that leadership in a gentle, persuasive, engaging way," Assad said.

The program would also work to build more trust with the police.

"In some communities, the narrative is that the police are people that you can’t trust. We need to change that, because I want some young men and women who want to be police someday. You don’t change anything from the outside, you change it from the inside," Assad said.

The $120,000 is part of a U.S. Department of Justice grant. The city of Madison and the nonprofit Common Wealth Development are using the grant to improve safety on the southwest side of Madison.

"There were significant incidents happening over there from a large number of burglaries to shots fired," said Stephanie Bradley Wilson, the program manager for the grant at Common Wealth.

Common Wealth, the Madison Police Department and the city's Community Development Division reviewed proposals from Mellowhood and the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County before recommending Mellowhood receive the money.

"We believe this is an effective way to make sure that youth are getting from point A to point B to point C in a safe manner," Wilson said.

Assad hopes that initiatives like "People on Premises" can eventually help everyone take responsibility for each other.

"One of the things that I want to see is that we in our communities take them back in the sense that we're holding each other accountable and not even need the police at some point," he said.

The Common Council will vote on awarding the grant money at Tuesday's meeting starting at 6:30 p.m. District 1 Alder Barbara Harrington-McKinney will introduce the resolution.